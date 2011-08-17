The Silver Seas: Chateau Revenge!

lmost universally ignored thus far into their careers, Daniel Tashian and Jason Lehning make the kind of dark, well-crafted pop that people profess to love, yet no-one seems to buy. Just ask The Posies about it.

The Silver Seas have been compared favourably to Steely Dan, though that’s probably more for their occasional cynicism or innate weariness than anything else.

Songs like the gorgeous The Best Things In Life, the chiming Another Bad Night’s Sleep and the marching Someone Said Your Name – even though it deals with having to unexpectedly hear about an ex – thrum with life.

Elsewhere, it’s broken hearts and longing (Jane, Those Streets), but even their dismay is beautifully rendered; downcast faces captivatingly lit.