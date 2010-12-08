The Quireboys: Live In London

Although the band themselves would rather you didn’t buy this, it’s nonetheless a lively reminder of a gig at the Charing Cross Road Marquee in 2002, when the line-up included Jason Bonham on drums and Nigel Mogg on bass and sunglasses.

It comes as a double-disc package with the same 12-song set also available on a (perfunctorily shot) DVD. But the slightly-edited CD is better, with Spike in canny form and Guy Griffin overcoming nerves and/or a hangover to play a blinder on guitar.

Keyboard player Keith Weir shines, as ever, and positively sparkles on I Don’t Love You Anymore. The presence of Bonham and Mogg dates it, but this works both as a hits package and a great night out revisited.