The Psychedelic Furs' Made Of Rain: warm, melancholy, and blessed with great songs

It’s been 29 years since the last Psychedelic Furs album. That will come as a shock to most of their fans, who were probably 29 themselves when they last bought a Furs album.

In that time, Blur, Blair and Brexit have been and gone, and the Psychedelic Furs have become a much-loved transatlantic institution, who’ve re-formed to tour so often that an album became an inevitability, like a teenage pregnancy.

Previous re-ups and reunions have been of varying musical quality, so it’s a delight to report that Made Of Rain is their best record since the last one you liked.

With a cohesive, warm and often melancholy rock drive, the album is blessed with great songs like opener The Boy Who Invented Rock & Roll and the gorgeous, Blackstarred Bowie of This’ll Never Be Like Love, as well as some of Richard Butler’s best lyrics, a personal favourite being ‘A wife that hates me, so does her boyfriend’ from the wry lifewreck of Wrong Train.

This is a fine album by a band staring down the declining years of life and kicking them in the nuts when no one’s looking.