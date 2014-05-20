The Proof: 100% The Proof

The fact that vocalist Paul Cox is not a household name after a consistent 40-year career is an oversight that 100% The Proof may go some way to correct.

His interpretive skills are well supported by special guests including Micky Moody, Snowy White, Mike Summerland, Charlie Fabert and Roger Cotton, who are sympathetic to his soulful blues-rock approach.

The keyboard-playing producer Roger Cotton contributes three songs and cool arrangements, while Paul’s earthy phrasing glues things together, especially on the old John Slaughter favourite I Got The Proof, the powerful Dangerous Man, and the beautifully crafted Are You Made Of Gold?

There’s plenty of feel, polish and spark on the segue of Cold Cold Feeling with Zeppelin’s Since I’ve Been Loving You, and Cox is particularly soulful on Winwood’s Can’t Find My Way Home and the declamatory Some Kinda Wonderful.

