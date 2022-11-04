The Moon City Masters: feel-good rock'n'roll the way they used to make it

You want classic? You got it: The Moon City Masters mine rock's rich past on joyously upbeat new album The Famous Moon City Masters

By Essi Berelian
( Classic Rock )
published
The Moon City Masters: The Famous Moon City Masters cover art
(Image: © The Moon City Masters)

Why you can trust Louder Our expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing products and services so you can choose the best for you. Find out more about how we test.

For New York twins Jordan and Talor Steinberg it's forever 1977, it seems, as they mine a rich seam of retro vibes and explore a lengthy list of influences including Cheap Tick, Peter Frampton and Little Feat

It's kind of fun trying to pick out where the riffs and little details might have come from. Flashes of Boston turn up in Send It On and theres mare than hint of Free and Bad Company in Beatles cover I've Got A Feelin'.

The entire journey is joyously upbeat. No Warning, Spinning Wheels, Over Now and the magical Starstruck pack in so much positivity it's like channeling warm California sunshine directly into your ears.

Glittery, feel-good rock'n'roll the way they used to make it.

The Famous Moon City Masters is available on CD from the band's webstore (opens in new tab)

Essi Berelian
Essi Berelian

Whether it’s magazines, books or online, Essi has been writing about rock ’n’ metal for around thirty years. He has been reviews editor for Classic Rock and Metal Hammer, rock reviews editor for lads mag Front and worked for Kerrang!. He has also written the Rough Guide to Heavy Metal and contributed to the Rough Guide to Rock and Rough Guide Book of Playlists, and the Guinness Book of British Hit Singles (13th edition). Most fun interview? Tenacious D – Jack Black and Kyle Gass – for The Pick of Destiny movie book. An avid record/CD/tape collector, he’s amassed more music than he could ever possibly listen to, which annoys his wife no end.