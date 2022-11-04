The Moon City Masters: feel-good rock'n'roll the way they used to make it

Why you can trust Louder Our expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing products and services so you can choose the best for you. Find out more about how we test .

For New York twins Jordan and Talor Steinberg it's forever 1977, it seems, as they mine a rich seam of retro vibes and explore a lengthy list of influences including Cheap Tick, Peter Frampton and Little Feat.

It's kind of fun trying to pick out where the riffs and little details might have come from. Flashes of Boston turn up in Send It On and theres mare than hint of Free and Bad Company in Beatles cover I've Got A Feelin'.

The entire journey is joyously upbeat. No Warning, Spinning Wheels, Over Now and the magical Starstruck pack in so much positivity it's like channeling warm California sunshine directly into your ears.

Glittery, feel-good rock'n'roll the way they used to make it.

The Famous Moon City Masters is available on CD from the band's webstore (opens in new tab).