The Lords Of Altamont: Midnight To 666

Ten years later and The Lords Of Altamont have finally made their third album.

There must be, we imagine, a lot of hanging out to do when you’re a Lord Of Altamont. Haircuts to maintain, Harleys to ride, chicks to meet; who knows when the next happening might be?

They might have changed members, and even added Harry Drumdini of The Cramps to the line-up, but the Lords Of Altamont cut a familiar swathe. Greasy, fuzzy and wreathed in smoke, the image a little blurry around the edges, Midnight To 666 sings of a better, more elegantly wasted (as they might put it) time.

Songs like the woozy Getting High (On My Mystery Plane) and the thundering Action Woman showcase their brazen garage rock roots, but after a while it becomes an altogether too familiar sounding trip they’re taking you on.