These Kansas City alt. rockers have been perfecting warm and fuzzy shoegaze since 2002, and their self-titled latest is their most immersive yet. There’s a positivity to their dense sound, and Out Thru The In Door even manages to conjure old-school QOTSA with its cool groove and hazy vocals, while T=D/S shows that a disco beat can work in the most unlikely place. This noise is a joyful one.