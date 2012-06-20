The Levellers: Static On The Radio

Economic woe and military engagements make the time ripe for alt-lifestyle survivors The Levellers to deliver a rousing state-of-the-nation address, and Static On The Radio fits the bill.

Recorded in Prague with West Country folk-rock producer Sean Lakeman (the secret weapon in his brother Seth’s musical advance) at the controls, the album gives focus and punch to long-nurtured musical resources and lyrical themes.

Contemporising the cautionary trad tune Recruiting Sergeant and delivering what’s bound to be a new anthem in the invigorating and similarly seafaring Raft Of The Medusa, they are truly energised and in fearless fettle. The seemingly disparate elements – raging fiddle, eruptive electro – find heartening balance in the finely calibrated moods of the world-weary Traveller and the defiant Gunmen.

The Levellers album to silence the critics and repay the faithful is here – tune in.