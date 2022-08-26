The Kut: punk-pop swagger sprinkled with homages to new wave, melodic metal and grunge

Fresh from topping the official UK rock album chart, The Kut’s second album is a refreshing blast of female-driven punk-pop swagger sprinkled heavily with knowing homages to vintage new wave, melodic metal and grunge.

Essentially a fluid lineup revolving around Blackpool-born band founder and blue-haired banshee Princess Maha, this ear-bashing trio fully grasp the visceral thrill of caveman riffs, sarcastically anti-romantic lyrics and howling distortion jams, notably on the gnarly Burn Your Bridges.

All the winking nods to L7 and Hole, Brody Dalle and Joan Jett are fun – indeed, there is even a song here called The Runaways. But Maha is strongest when she transcends her record collection with tracks like the propulsive Brothers, which marries jangly psych-rock guitars with boisterous hip-hop beats, and On My Own, a rollicking sugar-rush of alluringly sloppy girl-group fuzz-pop.

Never mind all those sweaty-bollocked male rockers, The Kut are gonna party like it’s 1978.