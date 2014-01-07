The Isolation Process: The Isolation Process

Formed from the ashes of hard-hitting yet melodic alt-metallers Lingua and Come Sleep, this Swedish power trio describe their sound as being influenced by the likes of Deftones, Crowbar and, somewhat surprisingly, Depeche Mode, but it’s easy to see why.

While still furrowing the same tectonically weighty lines as Lingua – all sludge-heavy walls of crushing riffs and melody – on this, their self-titled debut, the group have largely imbued their sound with far more depth and melancholy, with Thomas Henriksson’s powerful, occasionally Dave Gahn-esque vocals being the primary source.

The likes of Visions explode out of your speakers in a wave of Crowbar-heavy riffs before being tempered by the sort of melody and acoustic guitar that Chino Moreno stuck on everything in his coke phase, while Elsewhere The Dead End coerces you in with the subtlest of guitar movements before rupturing in cascading, clarion waves of vocal melody.

Unfortunately it recalls misery-guts Staind, but don’t hold that against them.