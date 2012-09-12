The Heavy: The Glorious Dead

The Heavy have a knack for knocking out catchy, commercial belters of funk and soul used in television shows and beer advertisements, so it comes as no surprise that they have come out swinging again and third album The Glorious Dead swarms with stompin’ grooves and full-blown singalong catchy choruses.

Though based in Bath, The Heavy’s sound could have been honed in a smoky New Orleans bar.

They never shy away from experimentation: from adding a rap intro to R&B grooves (Big Bad Wolf) to throwing in some industrial sleaze reminiscent of Rob Zombie (Can’t Play Dead).

Whether churning out booty-shakin’ party songs or slowing it down to soulful sway-alongs, The Heavy deliver the goods.