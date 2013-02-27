Trending

The Godfathers: Jukebox Fury

Birth. School. Work. Re-form: London spiv-rockers return.

By Classic Rock 

TODO alt text

Having already chalked up some serious previous in the criminally underrated Sid Presley Experience, South London’s The Godfathers cut an aggressive swathe through 80s indie rock, upholding old-fashioned rock’n’roll values in an age of faddish synth poppers.

Eighteen years after the release of final studio album Afterlife, their return finds them battle-scarred but unrepentant. Opener Let Your Hair Hang Down is the sound of Ian Astbury fronting the Jim Jones Revue, while Back To The Future is a knuckle-dusting declaration of intent where Peter Coyne screams, ‘Rock’n’roll music for ever and ever!’ with a lifer’s menace.

If a Mariachi-tinged Theme To The End Of The World is as spooky as a rendezvous with a Mexican drug cartel, only Man In The Middle – quite possibly a score-settling pot-shot at departed guitarist Kris Dollimore – finds them dwelling on countless deals gone wrong. Instead, by Lennon-esque send-off Thai Nights – creepy by dint of its sheer loveliness – you’re left marvelling at the resilience of their gangsters-with-guitars vision.