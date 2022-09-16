The Godfathers have just released their best album in more than three decades

Since wiping out the band’s previous incarnation in a surprise dawn hit worthy of Michael Corleone, Peter Coyne – The Godfathers’ singer, sole constant member and capo tutti du capi – wasted little time in assembling a new line-up (guitarists Richie Simpson and Wayne Vermaark, drummer Billy Duncanson and bassist/ producer Jon Priestley) to fulfil his original vision of making rock’n’roll that’s “neat, hard and not at all watered down”.

The jolt has certainly worked in Coyne’s favour, and in the process The Godfathers have fashioned their best album since 1991’s Unreal World to add to an already impressive legacy.

Although the chill winds of mortality and contemplation blow through There Is No Time, Bring On The Sunshine and I Hate The 21st Century, these are far from maudlin meditations with one eye on life’s finishing line.

Indeed, through a combination of hard riffing, melodicism and Priestley’s cranked-up production, The Godfathers deliver with a sincerity that’s utterly palpable throughout. Lay That Money Down is terrific fun, while closer I Despair sums up the state of the nation.