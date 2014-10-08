The Deviants: Reissues

Incensed, anarchic and socialistically inclined writer/rocker, the recently deceased Deviants frontman Mick Farren was an epoch-spanning rabble-rouser.

His 1968 counter-cultural anthem Let’s Loot The Supermarket – represented live on 1999’s The Deviants Have Left The Planet (6⁄ 10 ) – could have soundtracked riots in any era. When it came to mangling Bo Diddley and John Lee Hooker in far-flung – and all too real – horror-struck, sci-fi scenarios, The Deviants lead the way.

Like his literary hero William Burroughs, Farren specialised in hot-wired, time-shredding connections, and Andy Colquhoun’s telegram-to-the-moon guitaring on Dr. Crow’s (7⁄ 10 ) psyched-out sea chanty The Murdering Officer fitted that programme to a T. As befits a man who expired in pursuit of his craft on stage at London’s Borderline, Mickey’s work paid special attention to end times.