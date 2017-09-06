The Cake And The Rain by Jimmy Webb review

Now revered as one of the great songwriters, the man behind MacArthur Park, Wichita Lineman and countless others was, as he first soared, mocked as a mainstream “square”. A sensitive type, he hated that, believing his hallucinatory lyrics were just as out-there as those of The Beatles or the Stones. Perhaps he overcompensated. Glen Campbell’s first words to him were: “Get a haircut.”

In this very colourful, candid memoir, Webb reveals that he really was a rock’n’roll wild man. One night of drink, drugs and chaos with Harry Nilsson and John Lennon left him in a coma, after which he had to re-learn the piano all over again. Tales of egomania, debauchery and a complex love life are matched by insights into his craft and the industry’s workings, and there’s some Olympic-standard A-list name-dropping. Arch anecdotes, beautiful prose. There won’t be a better music-related book this year.