The Bloody Hollies: Yours Until The Bitter End

Dirty, grimy and more than just a little twisted The Bloody Hollies sit somewhere between guttural 60s garage punk violence and soulful swampy blues, their explosive sound honed over a decade of musical progression.

The likes of Dirty Sex, Dress To Kill and Leave That Woman Alone finds vocalist/guitarist Wesley Doyle teetering on the edge of mania, his bruised and feral howl perfectly complementing the raucous stabs of slide guitar and swirling Hammond organ.

What really shines through the ear-bleeding aggression is the intelligent versatility of the band’s sound, with a smattering of unexpected instruments deployed strategically to catch you off guard, not least a hair-raising violin solo during Good Night, Sleep Tight.

And just to round off the eclectic approach, album closer John Wayne Brown is a finely wrought and understated acoustic blues and American folk shuffle. Clever, bold and impetuous stuff.