The Black Angels are the perfect soundtrack for the end of the world

It’s been half a decade since Texan psych warriors Black Angels' last album Death Song, and in that time the world has fallen apart completely. It’s the perfect environment for a band continually knocking on the outer doors of perception.

There are belters galore on Wilderness Of Mirrors, such as the slinky Velvets-in-leather History Of The Future (spoiler alert: there isn’t one) and sonic heat-blast Without A Trace.

There are also surprises, as always: Firefly is a foray into angular post-punk with a French pop twist, 100 Flowers Of Paracusia is a gently wafting psych-pop gem a million miles away from the band’s usual fire-breathing, and La Pared is a dark, throbbing, nihilist drone.

It’s all part of an astonishing cinematic tapestry. This album will leave you so wobbly and weak-kneed, you might have to take a few days off work to recover. Headphone melter of the year so far, for sure.