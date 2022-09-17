The Black Angels are the perfect soundtrack for the end of the world

Austin space streakers The Black Angels are back to feed your head on Wilderness Of Mirrors

By Sleazegrinder
( Classic Rock )
published
The Black Angels: Wilderness Of Mirrors cover art
(Image: © Partisan)

It’s been half a decade since Texan psych warriors Black Angels' last album Death Song, and in that time the world has fallen apart completely. It’s the perfect environment for a band continually knocking on the outer doors of perception. 

There are belters galore on Wilderness Of Mirrors, such as the slinky Velvets-in-leather History Of The Future (spoiler alert: there isn’t one) and sonic heat-blast Without A Trace.

There are also surprises, as always: Firefly is a foray into angular post-punk with a French pop twist, 100 Flowers Of Paracusia is a gently wafting psych-pop gem a million miles away from the band’s usual fire-breathing, and La Pared is a dark, throbbing, nihilist drone. 

It’s all part of an astonishing cinematic tapestry. This album will leave you so wobbly and weak-kneed, you might have to take a few days off work to recover. Headphone melter of the year so far, for sure.

Sleazegrinder
Sleazegrinder

Came from the sky like a 747. Classic Rock’s least-reputable byline-grabber since 2003. Several decades deep into the music industry. Got fired from an early incarnation of Anal C**t after one show. 30 years later, got fired from the New York Times after one week. Likes rock and hates everything else. Still believes in Zodiac Mindwarp and the Love Reaction, against all better judgment.