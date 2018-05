Hot Mayonnaise - Heavy Moments

Baby And The Nobodies - Kiss This

Gutter Saints - The Saintanic Verses

Blood God - Rock’N’Roll Warmachine

You might think that 46 songs is too many for one album. But listen, man, you don’t win a rock’n’roll war unless you’ve got enough ammunition. Germany’s Blood God play a kind of muscle-bound hard rock that eschews any subtleties for unapologetic bludgeon. Even Rose Tattoo would think these dudes are too macho. (6⁄ 10 )

Seven Dirty Words - Along For The Ride