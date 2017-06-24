The Acacia Strain - Gravebloom album review

The success of 2014’s Coma Witch was as surprising as it was enjoyable for The Acacia Strain. For a band who deal in guttural levels of sonic brutality to make a dent in the US Billboard Top 40 is some achievement. So you wouldn’t expect them to try any kind of grand reinvention on Gravebloom, and, to be fair, they don’t. What they do instead is what they’ve always done: write an album of fairly one-paced deathcore that is tuned so low it threatens to rumble the Earth’s crust. Sometimes, like on the fairly turgid Bitter Pill, it can grate if you’re looking for something challenging and revolutionary; on others, such as on the far more rhythmically interesting Model Citizen, the relentless march and power of The Acacia Strain’s music just feels so good it’s utterly seductive. As much as you might want to encourage them to stretch themselves, this is a band who know what they’re good at and are aware of their limitations.