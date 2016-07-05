Tequila Mockingbyrd - Fight And Flight album review

Australia’s Tequila Mockingbyrd are a delicious mess of The Runaways, Radio Birdman, the Detroit Cobras and Halestorm. But they’re much more than a mere dumb-but-great rock’n’roll band, and there’s some unexpectedly slick songwriting amid Fight And Flight’s thudding riffs and grit.

From the faint whiff of Nashville that drifts through the chorus of Never Go Home to the ‘Suck a dick!’ exclamation as Half Of The Man climaxes, the album is street-smart, fully formed and fierce. Why Are We Still Friends is the sassy, punk-rock cousin of The Police’s Invisible Sun, while Everyone Down kicks like Suzi Quatro’s Devil Gate Drive on ADHD meds. Feisty as fuck and hugely entertaining.