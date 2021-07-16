Tedeschi Trucks Band pay blissful homage to Derek And The Dominos

Sharing a musical tapestry woven from the original record, Tedeschi Trucks Band make easy work of Eric Clapton and co's coveted album Layla And Other Assorted Love Songs thanks to their existing musical cornerstones of blues and tangential blues rock.

Susan Tedeschi’s husky vocals convey intimacy, complemented, as ever, by the virtuosic styling of guitarist Derek Trucks, and along with Phish frontman Trey Anastasio this musical partnership across Why Does Love Got To Be So Sad? and Anyday is faultless.

Keep On Growing and Tell The Truth are dutifully elongated; Little Wing is a supreme collective effort with Doyle Bramhall contributing a fourth guitar and vocals. Mike Mattison and Gabe Dixon lead on I Am Yours, and Layla rightly sees out the live show, eschewing Thorn Tree In The Garden in favour of a separate acoustic rendition.

There could be no better tribute to an album intrinsic to TT’s artistry. Layla Revisited is an explosive study in the joys of music.