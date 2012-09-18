Sylosis: Monolith

Few bands have been flying the flag for UK metal as much as Sylosis in recent times, and last year’s Edge Of The Earth established them as leaders of the pack. Following their triumphant set opening the main stage at last year’s Sonisphere, the Reading-based quartet are wasting no time in returning with their third studio album, Monolith – acting with the dogged perseverance of a band determined to push things forward.

The good news is that they have not deviated from the explosive thrash substance we’ve grown to expect from them. Monolith is loaded with machine-gun riffing, thunderous grooves and stunning musicianship. The ominous chords of Out From Below slowly build into an onslaught of watertight precision and technical mastery supercharged with a cold, nightmarish fury.

But this isn’t just nostalgic thrash worship – the dark, purposeful enchantments around Behind The Sun and The River are as much Opeth as they are Testament – and it is this amalgamation of influences that separates this band from so many peers. Monolith is a masterclass in dynamic majesty – delightfully organic and inventive, and yet another modern thrash classic from Britain’s rising stars.