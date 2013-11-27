Super Adventure Club: Straight From The Dick

As befits a band whose prior work includes references to Jabba The Hutt, Pot Noodle and Scottish MP Tommy Sheridan, Super Adventure Club’s delight in random absurdity here. Straight From The Dick rarely goes limp, the trio of Bruce Wallace, Mandy Clarke and Neil Warrack evoking the convulsive rock of The Cardiacs or Knifeworld on breathless ditties Hablo Espanol and Turns Out My Brain Was My Other Brain.

They approximate the atonal noise of Future Of The Left in places too, though their tendency to forsake melody for pure discord doesn’t always provide the best results.

At their best they are sharp, smart and to the point, as on Fuck The Pop and Dog With Two Dicks, the latter delivered with all the sweetness of a Glaswegian Rottweiler in a muscle vest. The band themselves describe it all as the musical equivalent of board game Screwball Scramble.

It’s anyone’s guess what Bono will make of that sleeve (that’s him in the Pope regalia). And with Super Adventure Club having played their last show this summer, the final track Bossa Novice (rendered with an Arab Strap-like sense of damp resignation) serves as a quite literal send-off.