Stone Sour - Come What(Ever) May album review

A lot can change in 10 years. Back in 2006 Tool were still releasing albums, Lordi were winning Eurovision and Alice In Chains were reforming. It was also the year that Stone Sour became more than just Corey Taylor and Jim Root’s plaything, the duo solidifying themselves and their Iowan brothers as a serious force in metal – and their second album, Come What(ever) May, was the catalyst for that momentum shift.

Now, a decade later, it’s been reborn as a snazzy-ass deluxe package, complete with new music. The remastered versions of iconic tracks Through Glass and Made Of Scars still cast an emotive shadow, and the beefy version of 30⁄ 30 -150 still retains the power to make you want to strangle walls – but there’s a whole different side to this release. The live acoustic tracks showcase the stunning range and power of Corey’s voice, and it’s a brave band to take on a cover of Wild Horses, as the crowd stand seemingly in stunned silence. The b-sides, while not all gold, offer stiff punches by way of Suffer’s distorted groove and The Day I Let Go’s menacing sludge. Sure, it’s probably only for completists and superfans, but it’s defining proof that Stone Sour are more than ‘that other band.’