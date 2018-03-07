Stone Broken - Ain’t Always Easy album review

To call Stone Broken a throwback to the 90s era when Britrock flourished is a little unfair. Because this Walsall quartet definitely belong in 2018. However, you can hear echoes of Feeder and Reef in their sound. There are also hints of Alter Bridge and Nickelback mingling in the shadows. It all adds up to a confident second album.

The songs here are tight and strident, predicated on blossoming choruses and carefully built rhythms. Frontman Rich Moss has one of those voices that oozes emotional sincerity, while the rest of the band allow the music to flourish. There are enough high points to suggest Stone Broken are definitely maturing well, with Home, I Believe and Follow Me standing out as real gems.

The album does occasionally dip a little, but overall it’s a clear step forward.