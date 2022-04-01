Still stoking rock‘n’roll’s golden fire, Jon Spencer has rediscovered his mojo

Evergreen American garage rocker Jon Spencer hits the spot on Spencer Gets It Lit

By published

Jon Spencer & The Hitmakers: Spencer Gets It Lit
(Image: © Bronzerat)

Now that his Blues Explosion is a thing of the past, it’s left to Jon Spencer to explore other ways of stoking rock‘n’roll’s golden fire. This spectacular second album with the HITmakers (drummer and longtime foil M Sord, Quasi’s Sam Coomes, and Spencer’s newly added ex-Pussy Galore bandmate Bob Bert on percussive “trash”) feels like the work of a man who’s rediscovered his mojo. 

Reliably brusque garage-punk is the order of the day, with side helpings of sleazy R&B and retro-futurist sci-fi. Death Ray is just as great as it sounds, with Spencer reviving the spirit of early-70s Beefheart, punctuated by Coomes’s squirting synth. 

They get the heebie-jeebies at CBGB on the devilish The Worst Facts, Rotting Money suddenly shoots from a low blues into a full-blooded yelp at the moon, and there are some delicious vamps too, none more so than album standout Worm Town.

But the album’s celebratory sense of rock’s past and present is best illustrated by Get Up & Do It, which name-checks every dance craze from the funky penguin to the robot.

Rob Hughes
Rob Hughes

Freelance writer for Classic Rock since 2008, and sister title Prog since its inception in 2009. Regular contributor to Uncut magazine for over 20 years. Other clients include Word magazine, Record Collector, The Guardian, Sunday Times, The Telegraph and When Saturday Comes. Alongside Marc Riley, co-presenter of long-running A-Z Of David Bowie podcast. Also appears twice a week on Riley’s BBC6 radio show, rifling through old copies of the NME and Melody Maker in the Parallel Universe slot. Designed Aston Villa’s kit during a previous life as a sportswear designer. Geezer Butler told him he loved the all-black away strip.