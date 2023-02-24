Steel Panther: The joke is finally over for the flaccid comedy-metallers

Why you can trust Louder Our expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing products and services so you can choose the best for you. Find out more about how we test .

﻿Steel Panther's ongoing existence is one of the great mysteries of the modern era. What started out as a genuinely funny piss-take of both hair metal bands and the people who hated them has descended into a joyless parade of wanking gags, 'gash' references and hack-metal proficiency.

The bewigged bozos' sixth album is a re-run of past (in) glories, forlornly tugging itself off in a motel sink as it wonders how many times it can squeeze the word 'blowjob' into its 13 tracks.

It's Never Too Late (To Get Some Pussy Tonight) and Friends With Benefits make the band's old chestnuts Death To All But Metal and Community Property sound like staggering works of comedic genius, although the shimmering Magical Vagina is a genuinely great song, title and lyrics aside.

And that's the rub: Steel Panther are trapped by their own schtick. Take away the tired dick gags and 'comedy' homophobia, and they'd be a decent rock band who nobody would be interested in. All the Viagra in the world can't save this one.