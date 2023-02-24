Steel Panther: The joke is finally over for the flaccid comedy-metallers

Steel Panther's joyless sixth album On The Prowl is more of the same, but worse

By Dave Everley
( Classic Rock )
published
Steel Panther: On The Prowl cover art
(Image: © Steel Panther Inc)

﻿Steel Panther's ongoing existence is one of the great mysteries of the modern era. What started out as a genuinely funny piss-take of both hair metal bands and the people who hated them has descended into a joyless parade of wanking gags, 'gash' references and hack-metal proficiency. 

The bewigged bozos' sixth album is a re-run of past (in) glories, forlornly tugging itself off in a motel sink as it wonders how many times it can squeeze the word 'blowjob' into its 13 tracks.

It's Never Too Late (To Get Some Pussy Tonight) and Friends With Benefits make the band's old chestnuts Death To All But Metal and Community Property sound like staggering works of comedic genius, although the shimmering Magical Vagina is a genuinely great song, title and lyrics aside. 

And that's the rub: Steel Panther are trapped by their own schtick. Take away the tired dick gags and 'comedy' homophobia, and they'd be a decent rock band who nobody would be interested in. All the Viagra in the world can't save this one.

Dave Everley
Dave Everley

Dave Everley has been writing about and occasionally humming along to music since the early 90s. During that time, he has been Deputy Editor on Kerrang! and Classic Rock, Associate Editor on Q magazine and staff writer/tea boy on Raw, not necessarily in that order. He has written for Metal Hammer, Louder, Prog, the Observer, Select, Mojo, the Evening Standard and the totally legendary Ultrakill. He is still waiting for Billy Gibbons to send him a bottle of hot sauce he was promised several years ago.