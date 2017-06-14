Status Quo - The Last Night Of The Electrics album review

This could never be Quo as we love them. It was filmed and recorded at their O2 Arena show in London on December 11 last year, with Rick Parfitt having left the band (he’d sadly die 11 days later).

So, it’s tough to believe this is true Quo. However, there’s an energy and thrust here that shows the Francis Rossi-led new line-up, with Richie Malone stepping into the Parfitt gap, is not just going through the motions. In fact, they do a good job of representing the band’s heritage.

Opening with Caroline, it’s a set list that offers what you would expect. But then, for Quo fans, that’ll do nicely. Standout tracks are Hold You Back, Down Down, Paper Plane and Rocking All Over The World – the usual suspects.

Available in various formats – CD, DVD, Blu-ray, vinyl – this is not Quo Live!, but it’s still enjoyable.