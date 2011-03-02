Stacie Collins: Sometimes Ya Gotta...

With ex-Georgia Satellite Dan Baird at the production helm you know this going to be nitty-gritty and dirty club blues.

Nashville born and bred, Stacie Collins is a formidable, long-legged force on stage and plays a mean gob iron.

Here she surrounds herself with some classy musicians, including husband Al, who plays bass with Jason & The Scorchers, and produces a jukebox worth of classy FM rock guaranteed to get any party started.

Imagine a late-night lock-in jam with Aerosmith, The Stones and ZZ Top fronted by a female equivalent of Ronnie Van Zant, or maybe even Shania Twain with balls (we won’t dwell on that image). It’s sassy, sexy and rocks like a bitch.