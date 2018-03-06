Spite - Antimoshiach album review

Brooklyn-based multi-instrumentalist Salpsan might be notable for his live work with Occultation and Negative Plane, but now he’s unveiled his debut opus of esoteric blackened heavy metal, swirling with mysticism and madness. Employing the same eccentric, jaunty unpredictability and discordant jangle as Negative Plane, Spite avoids the usual black metal formula for something more avant-garde and unorthodox, showcasing a more intriguing underbelly of tricky prog rock and angular post-punk rhythms, underpinning the album’s arcane subject matter with more thought-provoking atmospherics. Spite won’t have the listener headbanging and thrashing as Antimoshiach’s quality lies in its ability to induce a more reflective aura as the band’s shrieking esoteric puzzles unfold. The complex and curiously winding odes to the Anti-Messiah are all the more impressive for having been recorded in painstaking analogue for that added quality control of cobwebbed murk.