Spirits Of The Dead: The Great God Pan

Already turning heads and ears on their self-titled debut, these retro Norwegian psych-proggers have delivered a fascinating, if occasionally uneven, follow up full of confidence and eccentricity.

Lauded in these pages (in The Best Of 2010) as “King Crimson jamming to tracks from Physical Graffiti,” you can now add to that a more folky element of a quintessentially English bent.

Echoes of Pentangle, Caravan, early Genesis and even Aphrodite’s Child quirkily merge with wigged-out freewheeling jams, yet never straying into too indulgent pastures. Although all undoubtedly individually strong, such is the diversity of songs on offer (and just six of them clocking in at 33 minutes all told) it’s sometimes hard to get a cohesive handle on the album as a whole.

Minor quibbles aside this is superior stuff, and as a soundtrack to a trip through imaginary green and pleasant lands, delivers in full.