Sorxe - Matter And Void album review

Having two bassists adds fathomless bottom end to Sorxe’s out-there doom, escaping the arid expanses of Phoenix, Arizona by instantly transporting you to the cold vastness of the cosmos. Matter And Void, their second album, sees them further refining their jam-heavy process. Hypnotizer’s pulsating double-bass absorbs any and all light from the track’s ethereal opening, vocalist/guitarist Tanner Crace sounding colossally irate amidst a riff supernova, before the catchy charisma of Distraction Party’s technicolour swagger catches you off guard, bringing Torche to mind. Never To See switches things up again, its glowering atmospherics and hushed whispers swirling about beguiling leads. Matter And Void closes with The Endless Chasm, the second of two eight-minute-plus, sprawling exercises in quiet/loud, atmospherically crushing deep-space voyages. It affirms Sorxe’s instinctual process: knowing when to drift, and when to bring it all back in to focus with a (big) bang.