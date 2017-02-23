Sniper Alley - Nothing Really Important Happened Today album review

This EP opens with bangin’ cowbell. Which, at the end of the day, is all you really need to know about Sniper Alley.

I mean, maybe it helps to know they’re from Spain and that the main dude used to be in the Grandfuckers, but c’mon, it takes a certain breed of rock’n’roller to make a decision like that. Opening with cowbell is like starting a conversation by hitting somebody in the head with a frying pan.

It’s nothing but trouble and noise and bloodshed from there. Five tracks, all of ‘em punky, rocky, sweaty and desperate, like Green River and the Sex Pistols and Monster Magnet and the Backyard Babies and fucking Foghat fighting over the last bottle of whisky before getting thrown in some dungeon forever. My fave is the six-minute meat-grinder Fandango, mostly because the guitar solo sounds like a jet engine sucking in squealing, panicked monkeys, but I’m for all of it, really.