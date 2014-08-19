Slash featuring Myles Kennedy & The Conspirators: World On Fire

Sometimes it can take so-called supergroups

After 2012’s highly rated Apocalyptic Love, it was clear that these talents had a natural empathy: here it’s developed to the point where it’s a strong bond. Moreover, the other three musicians are not merely providing background atmosphere; they’re crucial. With elements from Aerosmith, Zeppelin and Clutch, World On Fire is a mature album that has one foot in the 70s and the other in a more modern age. It all comes together on a diversity of material, from the swamp rock fever of The Dissident to the slow-burning stealth on Bent To Fly and the pump action from Too Far Gone. On first listen there are too many tracks, but every time you return you’ll realise there’s no weak link, and the relationship between Kennedy’s soaring voice plus Slash’s intelligent guitar craft is a triumph.

Via Roadrunner