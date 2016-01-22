Sky: Toccata: An Anthology

Toccata will be a treasure trove of delights for fans of Sky’s classical – rather than classic – rock. Although it might be too close to light entertainment for others, suggesting the sort of deodorised instrumentals Terry and June might rock out to.

This is a remastered two-disc set (plus a DVD of their performance for German TV show Musikladen in 1980), featuring 31 tracks. The new-age/soft prog supergroup comprised guitarists John Williams and Kevin Peek, percussionist Tristan Fry, former Curved Air keyboardist Francis Monkman and bass supremo Herbie Flowers.

Walks on the wild side are few, but if you like your rock beautifully played and easy on the ear, with classical allusions and flourishes, then you’ll love this compilation of Sky’s output from 1979 (when they recorded their debut album at Abbey Road) up to their 1987 Mozart tribute turned swan song.

Apart from the hits – a term used advisedly because they really only had one, Toccata, which entered the Top 5 in 1980 – there are all the choice album tracks, including the lightly funky Hotta and multipartite FIFO.