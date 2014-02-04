Skull Fist: Chasing The Dream

New wave of traditional heavy metal types Skull Fist first introduced themselves in 2011 with the brilliant but boldly titled Heavier Than Metal EP, and it’s safe to say that over the last three years the quartet have been doing their very best to challenge Wolverine for the title of ‘Canada’s most metal export’.

Their second album sees the Jackie Slaughter-led band step things up a gear as the nine-track effort is rammed with great riffs and Godzilla-sized choruses.

Unashamedly indebted to the likes of Skid Row, 80s-era Maiden and Accept, Call Of The Wild, Bad For Good and You’re Gonna Pay are particular highlights thanks to some impossibly high vocals, duelling guitar leads and anthemic hooks, and only the meandering instrumental Shred’s Not Dead fails to impress.

Fun, fast-paced and fresh – despite the classic influences – Skull Fist’s second album packs a considerable punch and showcases a group at the very peak of their powers and ready to conquer the world.