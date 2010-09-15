Skin: Breaking The Silence

Sadly, Skin’s return didn’t last for long. Reunited after an absence of

Beginning with the welcome call of Good To Be Back, the self-financed Breaking The Silence celebrates their reconnection, also touching upon the mid-existence states of its participants via Stronger, The Book Of Your Life and Indestructible.

This may sound cloyingly sentimental, but having notched six Top 40 singles first time around – notably Look But Don’t Touch, with its cry of “Baby, baby, baby!” – Skin still pen first-rate hook-laden anthems.

The rabble-rousing finale of Born To Rock ‘N’ Roll proffers hope that a vocal talent as underrated as Neville Macdonald won’t be silenced for good by Skin’s demise.