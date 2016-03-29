Sinistro: Semente

The presence of vocalist Patrícia Andrade, who joined Portugal’s Sinistro after first collaborating in 2013, gives this sludge-driven project a haunting quality that many of their peers are missing.

Semente throbs with hidden sensuality and there’s a menace to be found in Andrade’s lamentations (all in Sinistro’s native tongue), the sexiness of her voice juxtaposing against the heavier, crunchier tones beneath. She overlays the rumbling bass and heady atmospheres that combine to create a sound that’s like a meeting between Portishead and Neurosis.

Corpo Presente is an intoxicating track that weaves grand keys into the fabric of the song and builds ever upwards towards the electronic beats of Semente and the Alcest-esque tones of Reliquia.

Sinistro build on their slow beginnings to create a sound that marks them as a name to watch. It’s full of darkness, yet Andrade instils a passion with a voice that’s rich and seductive. Semente needs time to seep under the skin, but it’s all the more rewarding for it.