Simple Minds's Direction Of The Heart: elder statesmen with nothing left to prove

Conventional wisdom holds that Simple Minds made a Faustian pact in the mid-80s, trading their future-facing post-punk promise for the cop-out option of bloated stadium success.

Which is mostly true, but Jim Kerr and Charlie Burchill have engineered a respectable creative comeback over the past decade, revisiting their early synth-rock sound through wiser middle-aged eyes, scoring Top 10 albums and generally warm reviews in the process.

Direction Of The Heart continues this trajectory with sleek, spangled, guitar-keening anthems like First You Jump and the soulful, croaky-voiced Planet Zero. Looking backwards to look forward, Kerr and Burchill also revisit their clunky 1978 funkrock number Act Of Love and pay fond tribute to the late Michael Been from The Call, an early support band, with a rousing cover of The Walls Came Down from 1983.

Despite a handful of anodyne plodders, it is difficult to dislike Simple Minds in this nostalgic late-career mode, elder statesmen with nothing left to prove.