Attention Attention 1. The Entrance

2. Devil

3. Black Soul

4. Attention Attention

5. Kill Your Conscience

6. Pyro

7. Monsters

8. Darkside

9. Creatures

10. Evolve

11. Get Up

12. Special

13. The Human Radio

14. Brilliant

At times invigorating and at others unintentionally side-splitting, Attention Attention is loveable rock’n’roll lunacy that does nothing but provide pure entertainment. Shinedown’s sixth album displays them at their most uninhibited, standing strongest when it witnesses them border on metal territory with Devil, Evolve and Brilliant. The anthems’ bouncing energy already feels destined to ignite live crowds. However, the real moments that make this disc a standout are its hilarity-inducing head-scratchers: capsules of magnificence like Black Soul, which has a keyboard riff weirdly reminiscent of We Are Number One. Or the choice to commence Kill Your Conscience with Brent Smith emotively humming the words ‘Beast mode’. Or Special’s inexplicable ending, boasting an impromptu round of half-assed, bodiless applause. Shinedown fully commit to the crazy with this release and the end result is constant, unadulterated and silly fun.