Shemekia Copeland: Outskirts Of Love

Shemekia Copeland is one of the best singers performing today.

That the daughter of legendary Texas guitar-slinger Johnny Copeland could sing the blues was pre-ordained; that Copeland’s so damn good singing in other styles is pure joy.

Copeland’s Outskirts Of Love marks her return to Alligator Records, but she’s not singing the same old song. The album features a rich blend of blues, soul, and roots-rock that will astound the casual listener while rewarding Copeland’s long-time fans.

Recording in Nashville with producer Oliver Wood and friends such as guitarists Will Kimbrough and Billy Gibbons, Copeland captures electricity in these grooves. Whether it’s the anguished blues howl she brings to her father’s Devil’s Hand, the country twang that imbues Drivin’ Out Of Nashville or the Memphis soul of Albert King’s Wrapped Up In Love Again, Copeland knocks each one down with ease.