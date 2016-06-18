Sharp Weapons – Sharp Weapons album review

With its rhythmic rock’n’roll start and angry yells, this debut album should find a soft spot with Cancer Bats fans. Make no mistake, though, it’s the bassline on tracks like Acid.fuck that steals the show.

Some songs are more forgettable than others, but on no occasion does bassist Justin Mantooth let Sharp Weapons down; he’s also a recording engineer and produced the album.

Opener Eat Another Chord introduces some butch guitarwork early on, but it’s G.D.H. that takes the prize for the best riffs and most serious groove. Sadly, Jimmy Wing’s irate wails offer little variety and hearing them at maximum force throughout each song grows desensitising, especially on Consume and Rabbit Hole, where the music is so driven. This metal-infused, post-punk band cites Refused and Mastodon as influences, but while the smart pacing is impressive, the lo-fi production and feedback does feel over-thought.