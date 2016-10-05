Seremonia album review – Pahuuden Äänet

In typically Finnish fashion, Seremonia tread that thin line between parody, genius and pure madness without ever falling into either’s respective traps.

Far less polished than, say, Blood Ceremony, their first two albums were as much surfing on the whole ‘female-fronted occult rock’ thing as taking the piss out of it with its far more primitive sound and wild-eyed vocal performance.

For their fourth album in four years, Pahuuden Äänet (‘Voices Of Evil’), the stark and colourful artwork, instead of the simple black and white covers that graced their first two full-lengths, is a good indication of what’s coming. While there are still some straight two-minute rockers to be found here, when they tune in and drop out, it feels like you’re suddenly stepping into a David Lynch movie soundtrack, if said movie was shot by a quiet yet unsettling northern lake bathed by the midnight sun’s lights. Don’t be put off by their stern approach, as there are wonders to be found underneath their many layers of ice.