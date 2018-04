All catarrh vocals, clipped licks and voluminous Afro, Selwyn Birchwood’s 2014 debut Don’t Call No Ambulance made him the jewel in Alligator’s youth roster. Pick Your Poison won’t do him any harm either. The writing is versatile and tight, from the gospel of Even The Saved Need Saving to the self-arranged title track – and the lyrics always convince, whether he’s riffing on murdered black teenagers or drunk texting.