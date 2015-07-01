Sean Taylor: The Only Good Addiction Is Love

This album is a celebration of love, truth and beauty, which reflects the aesthetic side of Taylor’s personality.

A Paul Klee painting inspired the poignant Les Rouges Et Les Noirs while the title track is a wistful ballad based on a quote by former Uruguayan President and philanthropist ‘Pepe’. Both songs are enhanced by Hana Piranha’s unique ability to cast magic spells with her violin.

Poetry runs through the entire album, from WB Yeats’ The White Birds, to what are otherwise self-penned compositions like the evocative Rothko. The brass section on We Can Burn heightens the mood, but Taylor is equally effective when he intricately fingerpicks his way through the instrumental Lorca. Danny Thompson brings infectious percussive double bass to the timeless MoMa.

It is very hard not to get addicted to songs of this quality, sincerity and intensity./o:p