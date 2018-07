’I’ve been lost a long time before,’ eternal nearlyman Dave O’Grady sighs on Home. But he’ll surely fare better with Topanga Mansion, a stunning collection of songs that glow like embers at sundown. Black Crowe Rich Robinson’s production stays out of the way, giving the stage to the misty lilt of Celtic Wanderings, the sunnyside-up bounce of Down The River and Royal Call’s sad-eyed balladry.