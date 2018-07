It’s hands-down the year’s spookiest album sleeve, and on Witchy Feelin’ Kim Simmonds is plainly not afraid of the dark. Thunder, Lightning & Rain is a rolling black sea of wah-wah guitar, the lugubrious title track creeps under your skin and Close To Midnight is as bereft as they come. The pick, though, is Why Did You Hoodoo Me, a reminder that Simmonds is still a blues guitarist from the top table.