Satan Takes A Holiday - Aliens album review

Though they’re named after a 1930s Tommy Dorsey jazz number, it will come as no surprise to learn that this Stockholm trio make music of a rather heavier stripe. Their brand of stomping but swinging gonzo punk-metal has succeeded back home by tapping into the same scuzzstained philosophy and boozy humour that drove fellow Nordic ne’er-do-wells The Hellacopters and Backyard Babies. And with this album, their first distributed internationally, they sound well primed for successful export.

The Wildheartsian urchin thunder of Born At Night and Iron Pipe suggest this is a band who would probably rock twice as hard live. However, the more subtle elements of their sound are equally impressive on recent single The Beat, whose urgent falsetto-laden strut recalls Eagles Of Death Metal, and the heavy-hearted soul-rock of Get You Girl. Beelzebub would surely bang his head approvingly.