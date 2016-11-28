Sarkom - Anti-Cosmic Art album review

Closely aligned with bands such as Tsjuder and Urgehal, fellow Norwegians Sarkom have made a name for themselves with a resolutely violent, tight, stripped down and fast-paced take on the early-90s template.

The band’s fourth album won’t disappoint anyone looking for that aggressive black metal fix but although there are still few concessions to atmospheric or progressive concerns, it’s nevertheless a more expansive work than fans have come to expect. It’s not trying to reinvent the wheel, but there are definitely more details and dynamics, with an effective texturing bringing the more straightforward rhythm guitars to life, not to mention guest appearances by members of Alfahanne, TNT and Shining also livening things up. Seemingly an attempt to push the boundaries – of the band perhaps more than the genre – while remaining as nasty as possible (the track _Seen Through The Eyes Of A Pedophile Pries_t speaks volumes in that regard), it’s an invigorating and dynamic listen, though a little short at a little over 25 minutes long excluding a cover of Sodom’s classic track, Sodomy And Lust.