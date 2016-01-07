Sanzu: Heavy Over The Home

It was only earlier this year that up-and-comers Sanzu let loose their debut EP Painless, and an impressive calling card of Gojira and Morbid Angel-influenced death brutality it was, too.

A mere matter of months later, the Australian death dealers are impressing once again with their debut full-length. Not only is there a progression in quality from the five-piece, but there’s also been a noticeable move to shed some of those more in-your-face influences.

Sure, the Morbid Angel and Gojira vibes are still here, as the pummelling opener Old Orchard Floor and Those Who Sleep In The East will attest, but with the vocally improved Zachary Andrews leading the assault, this is a band forging their own identity as they bludgeon their way through some top-drawer, crisply produced death goodness with the likes of the crushing Ubiety and the monstrous, seven-minute title track.

That Sanzu have released one of the best death albums of the past 12 months so quickly out of the starting blocks is an exciting prospect.